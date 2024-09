Held at Honolulu’s Ala Moana Beach every Memorial Day Weekend, 2024 marked the 25th anniversary of the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai’i ceremony. Learn more about the event at https://lanternfloatinghawaii.com/.

Video: Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai’i 2024 Taiko Performance

video by Mai D. Chan / Meniscus Magazine

Photos: Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai’i 2024

all photos by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine