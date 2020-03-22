POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: BunnyKitty by PERSUE

This is part of a series of slideshows in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each slideshow features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

A mural-in-progress featuring the character BunnyKitty by the artist Dave “Persue” Ross. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine) A San Diego native based in New York, BunnyKitty artist Dave “Persue” Ross’s murals have been featured in galleries and buildings across the world, including Seoul and Kobe, Japan. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine) To learn more about the BunnyKitty character, and to purchase related artwork and merchandise, visit http://www.bunnykitty.com/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine) A signature shoutout to the character’s Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/_bunnykitty_/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine) A signature shoutout to the artist, who can be followed on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/persue1/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)