POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: Kate Wadsworth / Punky Aloha

This is part of a series of photo galleries in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each gallery features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

Two local artists, Kate Wadsworth and Punky Aloha (Shar Tuiasoa) teamed up on this mural that adorned the Fisher Hawaii store in Kaka’ako. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)