POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: Kate Wadsworth / Punky Aloha

By
Kwai Chan
December 21, 2021Posted in: Arts, Visual Arts

This is part of a series of photo galleries in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each gallery features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: Kate Wadsworth / Punky Aloha
Two local artists, Kate Wadsworth and Punky Aloha (Shar Tuiasoa) teamed up on this mural that adorned the Fisher Hawaii store in Kaka’ako. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Related posts:

Tags: