POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: DRAGON76 / Jose Mertz / SaturnoArt / Woes

This is part of a series of photo galleries in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each gallery features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

Four artists worked on this mural that covered two sides of a Honolulu building: DRAGON76 (Japan); Jose Mertz (Miami, Fl., USA); SaturnoArt (Barcelona); and WOES (Aaron Woes Martin from Hawaii). (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)