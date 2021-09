This is part of a series of photo galleries in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each gallery features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.

German artist CZOLK (right). (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

According to the company MONTANA-CANS, the He’e octopus was the focus of CZOLK’s mural in Honolulu. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Follow CZOLK on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/czolk/. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

CZOLK is a freelance artist based in Mannheim, Germany. Learn more about him at https://czolk.net/about. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

