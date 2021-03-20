POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020: Bethany Georges

This is part of a series of photo galleries in Meniscus Magazine featuring local and international artists at the POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 festival in Honolulu. Artists took over the city – mostly concentrating on the neighborhood of Kaka’ako – from Feb. 10-15, creating colorful murals indicative of their signature styles. Each gallery features a progression of in-progress artwork up to its completion.



Artist Bethany Georges works on her mural at POW! WOW! Hawaii 2020 in Kaka’ako. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Georges wrote about her mural on Instagram: “The colors were felt out when chosen, and are overall cooling in temperature, reinforcing a feeling of slowing down and a sense of being present and in the current moment.” (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

As for the subject of her mural, Georges wrote on Instagram: “There is a transition from land to sea and where they meet and intersect, there is the figure of a glowing woman in a powerful pose, with an intense gaze. I wanted her to evoke the feeling of empowerment, strength, the balance between masculine and feminine energy, wisdom, and divine stillness and connectedness to the environment and to herself. She is divine balance within herelf and harmony between herself and the other living beings around her. She is nameless by design, as to evoke a primal and truly human feeling in everyone, a feeling we can all relate to no matter our story or where we come from.” (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Bethany Georges’ work is available for purchase on Etsy at https://www.etsy.com/shop/bethanydoesartstuff. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Georges added on Instagram: “The animals on each side of her are both representatives of their element, of land and sea. The nene goose and honu are also both beloved native animals of Hawai’i and I wanted to include more specific animals that not only I personally found endearing, but that are symbolically important to the place and the culture they are from.” (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

(photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

(photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

(photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)