Golf: Cameron Smith wins rain-soaked 2020 Sony Open
– January 16, 2020Posted in: Featured, Golf, Sports
Cameron Smith of Australia won his first individual PGA Tour event at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
With the victory, Cameron Smith earned 500 FedExCup points and US$1,188,000. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
At the end of the final round, Smith finished tied with Brendan Steele at 11-under. Smith won in sudden death at the first extra hole. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Brendan Steele held a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final round of the 2020 Sony Open. Still, with his runner-up finish, he finished in the Top 10 in individual stroke play for the first time in nearly two years. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Photos: 2020 Sony Open – Final Round, Jan. 12
all photos by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine