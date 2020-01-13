Golf: 2020 Sony Open highlights – Third round photos

By
Kwai Chan
January 12, 2020Posted in: Golf, Sports
Brendan Steele of the United States headed into the final round of the 2020 Sony Open as the leader. He birdied the last three holes and finished at 12-under par., three shots ahead of second place. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Brendan Steele of the United States headed into the final round of the 2020 Sony Open as the leader. He birdied the last three holes and finished at 12-under par., three shots ahead of second place. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

 

Cameron Davis of Australia was tied for 11th at 5-under. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Cameron Davis of Australia was tied for 11th at 5-under. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

 

Collin Morikawa, 22, is a former top-ranked amateur golfer (No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2018). He turned pro last year, winning the Barracuda Championship in his rookie season. He headed into the final round of 2020 Sony Open tied for fourth place at 7-under par, in part thanks to being the only golfer to score a bogey-free first round. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Collin Morikawa, 22, is a former top-ranked amateur golfer (No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2018). He turned pro last year, winning the Barracuda Championship in his rookie season. He headed into the final round of 2020 Sony Open tied for fourth place at 7-under par, in part thanks to being the only golfer to score a bogey-free first round. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

 

Photos: 2020 Sony Open – Third Round, Jan. 11
all photos by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine

SonyOpen_200111_0490
SonyOpen_AndrewPutnam (US) 200111_0352
SonyOpen_BoHoag (US) 200111_0444
SonyOpen_BrendanSteele (US) 200111_0501
SonyOpen_BrendanSteele (US) 200111_0525
SonyOpen_BrianHarman (US) 200111_0384
SonyOpen_BrianHarman (US) 200111_0413
SonyOpen_BrianHarman (US) 200111_0417
SonyOpen_CameronDavis (Australia) 200111_0505
SonyOpen_CameronSmith (Australia) 200111_0487
SonyOpen_CollinMarikawa (US) 200111_0395
SonyOpen_HudsonSwafford (US) 200111_0352
SonyOpen_HudsonSwafford (US) 200111_0364
SonyOpen_KeeganBradley (US) 200111_0458
SonyOpen_KeeganBradley (US) 200111_0466
SonyOpen_KeeganBradley (US) 200111_0480
SonyOpen_MichaelGellerman (US) 200111_0312
SonyOpen_RobOppenheim (US) 200111_0449
SonyOpen_RorySabbatini (Slovakia) 200111_0399
SonyOpen_RussellKnox (Scotland) 200111_0467
SonyOpen_RyanPalmer (US) 200111_0477
SonyOpen_SamRyder (US) 200111_0432
SonyOpen_SungjaeIm (S Korea) 200109_0019
SonyOpen_SungjaeIm (S Korea) 200111_0328
SonyOpen_TedPotter, Jr. (US) 200111_0346
SonyOpen_TimWilknson (NewZealand) 200111_0318

Related posts: