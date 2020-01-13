Golf: 2020 Sony Open highlights – Third round photos
– January 12, 2020Posted in: Golf, Sports
Brendan Steele of the United States headed into the final round of the 2020 Sony Open as the leader. He birdied the last three holes and finished at 12-under par., three shots ahead of second place. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Cameron Davis of Australia was tied for 11th at 5-under. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Collin Morikawa, 22, is a former top-ranked amateur golfer (No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2018). He turned pro last year, winning the Barracuda Championship in his rookie season. He headed into the final round of 2020 Sony Open tied for fourth place at 7-under par, in part thanks to being the only golfer to score a bogey-free first round. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Photos: 2020 Sony Open – Third Round, Jan. 11
all photos by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine