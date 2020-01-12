Golf: 2020 Sony Open highlights – First round photos

By
Kwai Chan
January 12, 2020Posted in: Golf, Sports
Defending Sony Open champion Matt Kuchar ended up missing the cut after two rounds. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Jared Sawada, a former collegiate player at the University of Hawaii, qualified for the 2020 Sony Open the Monday prior to the start of the tournament. He finished at 7-over after the first two rounds, missing the cut. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Mark Anderson of the United States is in a tie for seventh place at 6-under par heading into the final round of the 2020 Sony Open. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Conditions during the first round were blustery, with winds measured as high as 40 miles per hour. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Photos: 2020 Sony Open – First Round, Jan. 9
all photos by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine

