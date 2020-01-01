Tennis: Querrey wins 2019 Hawaii Open over Nakashima in thriller

By
Yuan-Kwan Chan
Sam Querrey (left) manages to snatch the trophy from 2018 Hawaii Open champion Kei Nishikori, who jokingly offered it, then pulled it away. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
After defending Hawaii Open champion Kei Nishikori announced his sudden withdrawal from the 2019 tournament at a press conference, the door opened for 18-year-old wild card Brandon Nakashima to make his mark at the annual exhibition event.  Just two weeks earlier, the San Diego native opted not to return to the University of Virginia for his fourth semester.  The newly-minted professional then headed into Honolulu where he defeated Christian Harrison in the opening round, 6-1, 6-0, then upset Top 35 player Taylor Fritz, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, in the semifinals.

Fellow American – and ATP Tour veteran – Sam Querrey was Nakashima’s formidable opponent in the championship match held at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.  After losing the opening set, 6-4, Nakashima took the second in a tiebreaker, nine points to seven, aided by three double faults by Querrey.

Brandon Nakashima won 87 percent of his first serve points and 67 percent of his second serve points in the second set of the Hawaii Open final against Sam Querrey. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
The equally topsy-turvy final set was played in a super tiebreak, meaning that the player who reached 10 points first or won by two beyond that threshold would be declared the champion.  This time Nakashima actually held two match points but couldn’t convert, allowing the 6’6″, 32-year-old Querrey to take advantage and prevail, 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 13-11 (super tiebreak).

Like most of the field at this year's Hawaii Open, 2019 champion Sam Querrey used the tournament as an opportunity to prepare for the hardcourt swing leading up to the 2020 Australian Open. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
On the women’s side, a highly anticipated rematch between Danielle Collins and Angelique Kerber – Collins upset Kerber at the 2019 Australian Open, 6-0, 6-2, in the fourth round – unfortunately did not materialize after the German defaulted with an injury.  Collins was then declared the winner of the women’s singles event, and the final was replaced with an entertaining mixed doubles match, which Collins and Christian Harrison won over Querrey and Yanina Wickmayer, 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 10-6 (super tiebreak).

