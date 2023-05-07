Photos & Video: HOLO MARKET Fall 2023 – Tokyo Fashion Week

Notes from the post-show press release:

Theme: The inspiration for HOLO MARKET FW23 “Japanese Craftsman in America” collection came from the designer Riki Yoshida’s first ever trip to the US, where he made his NY Fashion Week debut with Holo Market SS23 collection. Yoshida wanted to combine Japanese craftsmanship with the liberal and tolerant American mentality that had drawn him in. He took the cultural aspects from the 1960s and 1970s and changed them into hip, high-quality daily wear for modern people living in a city brimming with varied things.

Fabric: Elements from the hippie culture and vintage American textiles are combined with techniques from Kyoto’s hand-printed textiles and Raschel knit fabrics, embroidery from Fukui, denim from Fukuyama, knitted fabrics from Saitama, and one-of-a-kind textile design based on the designer’s drawings.

Style: Hippie-inspired 3D flocking on wool flannel, hunting jacket, slacks, and shibori detailing styled with embroidered graffiti on denim for a casual look. The stadium jumper and boa vest are made of shrink-proof wool and eco-leather, respectively, for a heavy finish that emphasizes the style. Handprinted knitwear on low-gauge fabrics has a sophisticated and soft appearance. Unisex.

Lookbook photos & video: HOLO MARKET Fall/Winter 2023

all photos and video courtesy of NEW YORK TOKYO