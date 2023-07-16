“Killing Romance” (킬링 로맨스) – 2023 BIFAN Review

Lee Sun-Kyun as the crazed entrepreneur in “Killing Romance.” (still courtesy of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival)

It’s a comedy. It’s a drama. It’s a statement on the psychological effects of domestic abuse. It’s a farcical look at the pitfalls of fandom and stardom. It’s a glimpse into the pressure-packed university admissions environment in South Korea. It’s a scathing commentary on the haves vs. have-nots. It’s…a musical.

“Killing Romance” is all of these things, and also none of them, at the same time. This may also explain why Lee Won-suk’s third feature film – and first in nine years – failed to gain much traction upon its release in mid-April. Fast forward three months to the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival: the word about this crazy movie had spread, the two screenings were sold out, and four of its stars along with Lee attended an hourlong Q&A session following the first of those on July 1.

Lee Ha-nee plays Hwang Yeo-rae, an actress and CM (commercial) queen with a rabid fan base and dubious talent. The latter contributes to a work drought, during which time Yeo-rae vacations on the faraway island of Qualla, gets swept off her feet by environmentalist/bajillionaire Jonathan Na (Lee Sun-kyun), marries him and retires rich. But as the years pass and the designer handbags pile up, Yeo-rae grows unhappier under Jonathan’s suffocating presence and demeanor. A temporary return to Korea coincidentally parks her next door to Kim Bum-woo (Gong Myung), a longtime fan suffering under the weight of his inability to pass the entrance exam into Seoul University. All three characters’ paths cross, but not in the way one would expect.

Lee Won-suk ensures that the balance scales in “Killing Romance” don’t tip too far in one direction. If the narrative appears to head into overly dramatic or uncomfortable territory, the cast suddenly bursts into song. If the onscreen antics begin to defy common sense, the plot careens back into reality…that is, if talking ostriches constitute your reality. Lee Ha-nee and Gong Myung continue the uproarious rapport that they shared in the 2019 smash hit “Extreme Job,” but it is Lee Sun-kyun who steals the show. Portraying uptight millionaires seems to be up his alley, and he uses just the right diction and tone to generate both interest and repulsion in his character. In “Parasite,” he unveiled one version of this stereotype, showcasing a restrained disdain for the lower class backed by a haughty exaggerated nasal, condescending tone. In “Killing Romance,” the role of Jonathan Na allowed Lee to show a different type of rich entrepreneur who lacks complete self-awareness and knows no limits in terms of excess, ego, spending and over-the-top ridiculousness-meets-cruelty. Lee Won-suk should give Lee Sun-kyun his own spinoff sequel, just so we know how Jonathan Na clumsily navigates his next phase.

Gong Myung (left) and Lee Ha-nee negotiate a sticky situation in “Killing Romance.” (still courtesy of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival)

Video: [KR] KILLING ROMANCE (킬링 로맨스) Q&A: 이하늬, 이선균, 공명, 배유람, 이원석) – 2023 BIFAN GV, July 1 (in Korean only)