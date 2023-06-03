“The Full Gamut” covers the current state of fashion and design in Hong Kong

Covering the current state of all things fashion and design in Hong Kong through just 40 projects is a towering task, but one that has been successfully achieved in The Full Gamut exhibition. Organized by the Hong Kong Design Centre, an unassuming showcase in Lai Chi Kok spans a wide range of work, from upcycled garments to art to emerging fashion labels. The exhibit, however, does go a bit beyond Hong Kong, featuring select products from other parts of Asia, such as a rather oddly placed COMME des GARÇONS archival piece and the elegant INS Series bags intended for medical patients to carry insulin treatments.



Admission to The Full Gamut is free, and the exhibit runs until July 19 on the second floor of East Wing, 822 Lai Chi Kok Road. For more information and to pre-register, go to https://www.designspectrum.hk/the-full-gamut/.

Photos: The Full Gamut exhibition, Hong Kong

all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine