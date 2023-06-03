“The Full Gamut” covers the current state of fashion and design in Hong Kong

By
Yuan-Kwan Chan
June 3, 2023Posted in: Arts, Fashion

Covering the current state of all things fashion and design in Hong Kong through just 40 projects is a towering task, but one that has been successfully achieved in The Full Gamut exhibition. Organized by the Hong Kong Design Centre, an unassuming showcase in Lai Chi Kok spans a wide range of work, from upcycled garments to art to emerging fashion labels. The exhibit, however, does go a bit beyond Hong Kong, featuring select products from other parts of Asia, such as a rather oddly placed COMME des GARÇONS archival piece and the elegant INS Series bags intended for medical patients to carry insulin treatments.

Admission to The Full Gamut is free, and the exhibit runs until July 19 on the second floor of East Wing, 822 Lai Chi Kok Road. For more information and to pre-register, go to https://www.designspectrum.hk/the-full-gamut/.

Photos: The Full Gamut exhibition, Hong Kong
all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine

"Body Meets Dress" - Comme des Garcons (Rei Kawakubo)
“Body Meets Dress” – Comme des Garcons (Rei Kawakubo) (photo by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
"MIAO Costume" - Florence Tang
“MIAO Costume” – Florence Tang
"Bombshell" - So Suet Yee
“Bombshell” – So Suet Yee. The cheongsam includes collages of Chinese advertising posters.
Lee Kung Man x Bruce Lee Club box set
Lee Kung Man x Bruce Lee Club box set
Three Pound Void (left) and hoopla Limited
Three Pound Void (left) and hoopla Limited
A wood mahjong set using upcycled archival pieces from designers such as Rick Owens and Yohji Yamamoto.
A wood mahjong set using upcycled archival pieces from designers such as Rick Owens and Yohji Yamamoto.
Redress is a shop in Sham Shui Po that sells and accepts used clothing.
Redress is a shop in Sham Shui Po that sells and accepts used clothing.
INS Series specializes in stylish bags that store insulin treatments.
INS Series specializes in stylish bags that store insulin treatments.

Related posts: