Timo Weiland Spring 2015 – New York Fashion Week

Inspiration, per the post-show press release: Timo Weiland co-founders “Timo [Weiland], Alan [Eckstein], and Donna [Kang] decided to send their New York girl to the West Coast this summer. Instead of the Hamptons, she will be poolside in Hollywood. The designers got their inspiration from a saturated Slim Aarons photograph of a group of friends, set in a sprawling backyard enjoying a hot summer day. The Timo Weiland girl is channeling vintage Hollywood glamour in a modern reflection, by decorating herself in baby blue, blush, and a fresh yellow that breathes 90210. Timo, Alan, and Donna designed a collection for Spring 2015 that is meant to consume light through slits and sheer, then transition from day to the night, without missing a single beat.:

Photos & Video: Timo Weiland Spring/Summer 2015

all photos and video courtesy of Paul Wilmot Communications

SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Alan Eckstein, Timo Weiland and Donna Kang at SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Alan Eckstein, Timo Weiland and Donna Kang at SS15 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK