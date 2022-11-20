Haizhen Wang’s collection closed the Spring/Summer 2014 collections at London Fashion Week, then was featured as part of The Greenhouse at the second edition of THE HUB Hong Kong. An excerpt from his biography issued by the latter organization states the following: “Born in China, Haizhen Wang settle in the UK in 2008 and studied Design Technology at The London College of Fashion, following this Haizhen continued his training with the prestigious womenswear MA at central St Martins. Haizhen worked as a designer for such notables as Max Mara, Boudicca and All Saints, before launching his eponymous label in 2010, and opening his own studio boutique in Portobello Road, London.”
Backstage: Zang Toi Spring 2015 – New York Fashion Week
21 November 2022 4:30 AM | No Comments
Zang Toi celebrated his 25th anniversary in New York with his Spring 2015 collection.
Photos & Video: Timo Weiland Fall 2014 campaign
21 November 2022 12:25 AM | No Comments
A look back at the Timo Weiland men's and women's Fall 2014 campaign, which featured model Michael Bailey-Gates among others.
Backstage: Lacoste Spring 2015 – New York Fashion Week
20 November 2022 10:45 PM | No Comments
The Lacoste Spring/Summer 2015 runway show took place at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on Sep. 6, 2014.
Timo Weiland Spring 2015 – New York Fashion Week
20 November 2022 12:46 PM | No Comments
Timo Weiland "decided to send their New York girl to the West Coast" during summer of 2015.
Photos: Haizhen Wang Spring 2014
20 November 2022 8:06 AM | No Comments
Haizhen Wang's collection closed the Spring/Summer 2014 collections at London Fashion Week
Backstage: Zang Toi Spring 2015 – New York Fashion Week
