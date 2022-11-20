Photos: Haizhen Wang Spring 2014

Haizhen Wang’s collection closed the Spring/Summer 2014 collections at London Fashion Week, then was featured as part of The Greenhouse at the second edition of THE HUB Hong Kong. An excerpt from his biography issued by the latter organization states the following: “Born in China, Haizhen Wang settle in the UK in 2008 and studied Design Technology at The London College of Fashion, following this Haizhen continued his training with the prestigious womenswear MA at central St Martins. Haizhen worked as a designer for such notables as Max Mara, Boudicca and All Saints, before launching his eponymous label in 2010, and opening his own studio boutique in Portobello Road, London.”

(all photos courtesy of THE HUB Hong Kong)