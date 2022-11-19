Desigual Spring 2014 – New York Fashion Week

Run of show (model’s name followed by description of look):
- TALI.
Geometrical black and white dress with white studded shopping bag.
- NYKHOR.
Geometrical black and white op-art print coat.
- YULIA.
Maxi flower black and white dress with white studded clutch.
- AMBER.
Geometrical black and white coat.
- KIKA.
Black and White stripped dress with balconette neck line.
- VIKA.
Black and white asymmetric tank top with sketched mini skirt and black shopping
bag.
- SOFIA.
Black and white sketched print dress with white oversized white clutch.
- NICK.
Black and white mini plaid shirt with black blazer and black waxed denim.
- CATALINA.
Black and white color block dress with red galactic print and daisy print mini satchel.
- ATAUI.
Black asymmetric v-neck t-shirt with white galactic print, black jacquard shorts and
sack bag.
- AYANE.
White tight dress with black and white patched pockets.
- TERESA.
White top with patched pockets and palazzo striped pants.
- JIA JING.
Loose abstract printed dress with doctor bag.
- CAT.
Mediterranean cropped top with striped long skirt flowered on the side.
- ALEX.
Overlap of shirt and t-shirt with city sketch print and framboise cotton pants.
- ALEK.
Barcelona city view sketch printed dress.
- ANNE P.
Mediterranean striped long dress with big blue and red flower print.
- LINA.
Barcelona city sketch print raincoat with colorful striped tote bag.
- ELI.
Light blue floral shirt with linen blazer with blue floral motifs and blue denim.
- SABINA.
Ivory ruffle long dress with sweetheart neck and lace straps.
- DAIANE.
Ethnic and baroque details with embellished v-neck dress.
- JAUNEL.
Baroque printed tank top with filmy palazzo pants and bucket red bag.
- LUCIA.
Duffle coat with brokeri white metal jacquard.
- NYKHOR.
Romantic floral top with ethnic embellished ballet necklace, orange jacquard shorts and orange printed bag.
- YULIA.
Chiffon yoked dress with hypnotizing print and jewel details.
- KIKA.
Black t- shirt with hypnotizing motif, old pink jacquard shorts and black clutch with
patched leather flowers.
- SOFIA.
Maxi floral printed dress.
- ANDERSON.
Aquamarine look with green mint trousers, multi fabric denim shirt and glazed hooded
bomber jacket.
- VIKA.
Blue floral bodycon dress with patterned knot.
- CATALINA.
Tulle bomber jacket and harem trousers, sharing same maxi floral print.
- TERESA.
Black asymmetric v-neck top with colorful printed details and blue jacquard shorts.
- ATAUI.
Oversized pant skirt with v-neck shirred sleeves in a total printed look.
- TAYANE.
Raglan sleeve little dress with a mix of nature watercolor prints.
- ALEK.
34 Sleeves t-shirt with a mix of nature watercolor prints and turquoise shorts.
- CAT.
Jungle printed look with blazer and harem trousers.
- SABINA.
Little v-neck jungle printed dress.
- DAIANE.
Yellow jacquard print coat.
- ANNE P.
White and orange polka dot coat.
- LINA.
Sleeveless multi colored striped shirtdress.
- JIA JING.
Chiffon printed blouse with white and orange poka dot shorts and clutch bag.
- YULIA.
Colored galactic circles dress and shopping bag.
- AMBER.
Mao duffle coat with colored buttons and galactic circles.
- NYKHOR.
Draped cotton dress with squared galactic prints.
- LUCIA.
Multi colored squared galactic printed t-shirt and coral jacquard shorts.
- JAUNEL.
Green tones dress and shopping bag with squared galactic prints.
- TALI.
Halter neck chiffon dress in multicolored squared galactic prints.
Photos: Desigual Spring 2014 – New York Fashion Week
all photos by Ekaterina Golovinskaya / Meniscus Magazine