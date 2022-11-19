Desigual Spring 2014 – New York Fashion Week

Isabella Rossellini’s favorite outfit of the Desigual Spring 2014 runway show in New York: a geometrical black and white dress with white studded shopping bag, modeled by Tali Lennox (daughter of singer Annie Lennox). (photo by Ekaterina Golovinskaya / Meniscus Magazine)

Run of show (model’s name followed by description of look):

TALI.

Geometrical black and white dress with white studded shopping bag. NYKHOR.

Geometrical black and white op-art print coat. YULIA.

Maxi flower black and white dress with white studded clutch. AMBER.

Geometrical black and white coat. KIKA.

Black and White stripped dress with balconette neck line. VIKA.

Black and white asymmetric tank top with sketched mini skirt and black shopping

bag. SOFIA.

Black and white sketched print dress with white oversized white clutch. NICK.

Black and white mini plaid shirt with black blazer and black waxed denim. CATALINA.

Black and white color block dress with red galactic print and daisy print mini satchel. ATAUI.

Black asymmetric v-neck t-shirt with white galactic print, black jacquard shorts and

sack bag. AYANE.

White tight dress with black and white patched pockets. TERESA.

White top with patched pockets and palazzo striped pants. JIA JING.

Loose abstract printed dress with doctor bag. CAT.

Mediterranean cropped top with striped long skirt flowered on the side. ALEX.

Overlap of shirt and t-shirt with city sketch print and framboise cotton pants.

ALEK.

Barcelona city view sketch printed dress. ANNE P.

Mediterranean striped long dress with big blue and red flower print. LINA.

Barcelona city sketch print raincoat with colorful striped tote bag. ELI.

Light blue floral shirt with linen blazer with blue floral motifs and blue denim. SABINA.

Ivory ruffle long dress with sweetheart neck and lace straps. DAIANE.

Ethnic and baroque details with embellished v-neck dress. JAUNEL.

Baroque printed tank top with filmy palazzo pants and bucket red bag. LUCIA.

Duffle coat with brokeri white metal jacquard. NYKHOR.

Romantic floral top with ethnic embellished ballet necklace, orange jacquard shorts and orange printed bag.

YULIA.

Chiffon yoked dress with hypnotizing print and jewel details. KIKA.

Black t- shirt with hypnotizing motif, old pink jacquard shorts and black clutch with

patched leather flowers. SOFIA.

Maxi floral printed dress. ANDERSON.

Aquamarine look with green mint trousers, multi fabric denim shirt and glazed hooded

bomber jacket. VIKA.

Blue floral bodycon dress with patterned knot. CATALINA.

Tulle bomber jacket and harem trousers, sharing same maxi floral print.

TERESA.

Black asymmetric v-neck top with colorful printed details and blue jacquard shorts. ATAUI.

Oversized pant skirt with v-neck shirred sleeves in a total printed look. TAYANE.

Raglan sleeve little dress with a mix of nature watercolor prints. ALEK.

34 Sleeves t-shirt with a mix of nature watercolor prints and turquoise shorts. CAT.

Jungle printed look with blazer and harem trousers. SABINA.

Little v-neck jungle printed dress. DAIANE.

Yellow jacquard print coat. ANNE P.

White and orange polka dot coat. LINA.

Sleeveless multi colored striped shirtdress. JIA JING.

Chiffon printed blouse with white and orange poka dot shorts and clutch bag. YULIA.

Colored galactic circles dress and shopping bag. AMBER.

Mao duffle coat with colored buttons and galactic circles.

NYKHOR.

Draped cotton dress with squared galactic prints. LUCIA.

Multi colored squared galactic printed t-shirt and coral jacquard shorts.

JAUNEL.

Green tones dress and shopping bag with squared galactic prints. TALI.

Halter neck chiffon dress in multicolored squared galactic prints.



Photos: Desigual Spring 2014 – New York Fashion Week

all photos by Ekaterina Golovinskaya / Meniscus Magazine

Amber Le Bon (daughter of Duran Duran lead singer Simon and model Yasmin) models a Mao duffle coat with colored buttons and galactic circles. (photo by Ekaterina Golovinskaya / Meniscus Magazine)

