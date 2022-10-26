The odd town of Niland, California, U.S.A.

In the middle of the California Deserts lies the small town of Niland. Just several miles from Slab City, it is an odd, empty, graffiti covered town where an already dwindling population dropped to about 500 people in mid-2020. At that time, a devastating fire burned down many homes and displaced residents, some of whom had sought out the Imperial County town to live far from civilization. These photos were taken in early August 2022.