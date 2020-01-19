A new MoMA: Janet Cardiff & George Bures Miller’s “The Killing Machine”

On Oct. 21, 2019, a newly renovated Museum of Modern Art opened to the public. These images from the Surrounds: 11 Installations exhibit were captured two weeks prior during a press preview, and the description of the piece was taken from both the actual exhibit and moma.org:

“In an automated ballet of robotics, props, light, and sound, The Killing Machine operates on an unseen, imagined victim. You may activate it by pushing the red button labeled “press.” Alluding in part to Franz Kafka’s 1919 short story “In the Penal Colony,” about an elaborate execution apparatus, The Killing Machine ironically contrasts its sinister activity with the rudimentary mechanics of a music box and playful embellishments like faux fur and a disco ball. Part of the artists’ continued exploration of theatrical tropes and immersive environments, this work brings to life a haunting spectacle that, in its futility, doubles as a critique of the sanctioned use of torture.”

Photos: “The Killing Machine” (2007) – Janet Cardiff & George Bures Miller

all photos by Asya Gorovits / Meniscus Magazine