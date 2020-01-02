Injured Nishikori makes the most of his Hawaii Open experience

By
Yuan-Kwan Chan
January 2, 2020Posted in: Fashion, Featured, Men, Sports, Tennis

The defending Hawaii Open champion, Kei Nishikori, sheepishly wondered aloud at the pre-tournament press conference whether it was okay to disclose his injury status.  After all, it was widely known that the Japanese star cut his 2019 season short due to a nagging right elbow injury initially sustained during the French Open.  Following the U.S. Open, Nishikori opted to undergo surgery in October, skipping the entire Asian hardcourt swing.

However, it was also assumed upon his arrival that he would defend his title in Honolulu.  That ended up not being the case.  “The elbow is doing well,” said Nishikori, who announced after the Hawaii Open that he would also skip the inaugural ATP Cup and 2020 Australian Open. “I’m going to see week by week when I can come back,” he added.

Kei Nishikori at the Ward Village on Dec. 26, 2019, ahead of the Hawaii Open. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Kei Nishikori at the Ward Village on Dec. 26, 2019, ahead of the Hawaii Open. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

 

As 18-year-old wild card Brandon Nakashima took advantage of Nishikori’s withdrawal – reaching the final, where he lost to Sam Querrey, 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 13-11 (super tiebreak) – Japan’s top male player kept himself busy.  On Christmas Eve, he appeared at the Ala Moana Center UNIQLO Hawaii store to meet 30 fans.  On Dec. 26, in addition to the 2019 Hawaii Open pro-am and Media Day, he ran a Japan Airlines x Kei Nishikori Fun Event for kids at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.

At the men’s final, Nishikori watched part of the match in the stands, provided some color commentary for The Tennis Channel, and presented the trophy to champion Sam Querrey.

“It was a great match,” Nishikori said in an on-court interview. “I think everybody was enjoying it. But at the same time I was a little bit sad because I couldn’t play. Hopefully I can come back next year.”

Brandon Nakashima (left) and Kei Nishikori. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Brandon Nakashima (left) and Kei Nishikori. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

 

Sam Querrey (left) manages to snatch the trophy from 2018 Hawaii Open champion Kei Nishikori, who jokingly offered it, then pulled it away. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Sam Querrey (left) manages to snatch the trophy from 2018 Hawaii Open champion Kei Nishikori, who jokingly offered it, then pulled it away. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

 

Of note was the UNIQLO Global Ambassador’s fashion choice for the final.  From a distance, Nishikori appeared to be wearing a regular Hawaiian shirt.  That it was, but with a twist: in partnership with Bandai Namco, UNIQLO Hawaii unveiled a series of “The Game Classic Pixels” shirts just before Nishikori’s arrival to the islands.  Nishikori’s Hawaiian Pac-Man open collar printed shirt is part of the UNIQLO Hawai’i Collection, which is not sold in U.S. mainland stores.  With just one UNIQLO shop in the entire state of Hawaii, the US$29.95 shirt is pretty difficult to track down.  If you’re lucky enough to grab ahold of one, the familiar Pac-Man game design includes local touches such as ocean waves, flowers and pineapples among the pellets.

Kei Nishikori wears the Pac-Man - The Game Classic Pixels Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt, which appeared to be available on the UNIQLO Singapore website but is currently sold out. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)
Kei Nishikori wears the Pac-Man – The Game Classic Pixels Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt, which appeared to be available on the UNIQLO Singapore website but is currently sold out. (photo by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

 

The Pac-Man – The Game Classic Pixels Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt: 100% rayon, machine washable. (photo courtesy of UNIQLO)
The Pac-Man – The Game Classic Pixels Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt: 100% rayon, machine washable. (photo courtesy of UNIQLO)

 

Video: Kei Nishikori at the 2019 Hawaii Open men’s final
video by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine

Photos: Kei Nishikori at the 2019 Hawaii Open men’s championship
all photos by Kwai Chan / Meniscus Magazine

Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1168
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1169
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1175
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1183
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1186
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1188
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1189
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1191
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1207
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1209
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1211
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1213
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1217
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1222
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1237
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1238
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1240
Hawaii Open_Kei Nishikori_191228_1241
Hawaii Open_191226_169
Hawaii Open_191226_159
Hawaii Open_191228_1160
Hawaii Open_191228_1164
Hawaii Open_191228_1170
Hawaii Open_191228_1181

Full Video Playlist: 2019 Hawaii Open
all videos by Kwai Chan and Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine

Related posts:

Tags: ,