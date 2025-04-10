Sumo: 73rd yokozuna Terunofuji retires, leaves lasting legacy

Photos of the 73rd yokozuna Terunofuji on Jan. 15, 2025, during his entrance ceremony. It turned out to be the last day of his competitive career.

Battling various injuries and ailments, in 2024 Terunofuji defied the odds by winning his ninth and 10th Emperor’s Cups. He attempted to carry this momentum into 2025 – despite having to sit out the last two basho of the previous year – but after compiling a 2-3 record at the January basho in Tokyo, he instead opted to call it a career.

Terunofuji ascended to the ranks of yokozuna immediately after his countryman Hakuho’s retirement in 2021 following the Nagoya basho. He was the lone rikishi in the top ranks from that point all the way through his departure as a competitor. However, his legacy is cemented in what it took to scale that ascent, a journey that may never be replicated in the sport again.

In 2018, three years after winning his first and only basho in the makuuchi division, Terunofuji tumbled out of the top ranks. Suffering from injuries and wheelchair-bound, he then dropped all the way down to the fifth jonidan division – the second-lowest – just one year later in March 2019. It could have been a major psychological blow to drop out of the salaried divisions, particularly after spending more than two years at the ozeki rank (just one step away from yokozuna), but Terunofuji decided to revamp his diet and work his way back up. He won the jonidan title, then proceeded to get promoted to the fourth, third, second and finally the top division in May 2020…only for the tournament to get canceled due to COVID restrictions. Terunofuji then captured three of the next seven basho at the top level before being anointed as the next yokozuna at the July 2021 Nagoya basho. His lone loss? To Hakuho, who retired having gone undefeated in his staggering 47th tournament win at the top level.

The Mongolian’s calm, regal presence in the dohyo will certainly be missed, but there is no rest for the weary. He has already worked as a security guard at Osaka March 2025 basho, having to climb the ranks again in his new status as a former rikishi now working for the Japan Sumo Association. He is also starting to appear on variety shows, and there is already talk of his playing major role at Isegahama stable, whre the current owner, the 63rd yokozuna Asahifuji, is due to retire soon.

Photos and videos from Terunofuji’s last two victories as a competitor

Jan. 13, 2025: Terunofuji d. Takanosho (Yorikiri) + ceremony

Jan. 14, 2025: Terunofuji d. Kirishima (Yorikiri) + ceremony