Notes from the press release: “The glasses of the Italian Maison are made using exceptional fabrics handcrafted in Florence, straw inlays handcrafted in France, fused silicones and artistic processes reminiscent of the extinguished and inflamed lava, Silver jewelry handmade in Italy and embroidered inserts in 24 Kt gold.”

Oliverio’s sunglasses are sold at boutiques worldwide, including France (where she is based), the United States, Cyprus and Switzerland. For more information, go to https://clarissaoliverio.com/.

Photos: Clarissa Oliverio sunglasses 2023

all photos courtesy of MÉPHISTOPHÉLÈS PRODUCTIONS