Katherine Bernhardt’s Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art exhibit – yes, that is the full name – was inspired by her son’s Pokémon trading card collection. But unlike the cards, which feature clean lines, solid colors and easy-to-read font, Bernhardt opts for the spirit that made them popular collectors’ items. Clean lines become blurred, broad brushstrokes in part thanks to spray painting; facial expressions are further exaggerated; and characters become larger than life.
Presented by David Zwirner, Bernhardt’s Hong Kong debut exhibition is free to the public through August 5 on the fifth and sixth floors of H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, in Hong Kong. To be added to the purchase waitlist for select works from Bernhardt’s exhibit as well as a related limited-edition tote bag collection, go to https://www.platformart.com/artists/katherine-bernhardt.
Photos: Katherine Bernhardt: Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art
all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine