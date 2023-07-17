Son’s Pokémon cards inspire artist Katherine Bernhardt’s Hong Kong debut

Several of Katherine Bernhardt’s Pokémon card-inspired paintings from her Hong Kong debut exhibit at H Queen’s. (photo by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine)

Examples of real Pokémon cards. (photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash)

Katherine Bernhardt’s Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art exhibit – yes, that is the full name – was inspired by her son’s Pokémon trading card collection. But unlike the cards, which feature clean lines, solid colors and easy-to-read font, Bernhardt opts for the spirit that made them popular collectors’ items. Clean lines become blurred, broad brushstrokes in part thanks to spray painting; facial expressions are further exaggerated; and characters become larger than life.

Presented by David Zwirner, Bernhardt’s Hong Kong debut exhibition is free to the public through August 5 on the fifth and sixth floors of H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, in Hong Kong. To be added to the purchase waitlist for select works from Bernhardt’s exhibit as well as a related limited-edition tote bag collection, go to https://www.platformart.com/artists/katherine-bernhardt.

Photos: Katherine Bernhardt: Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art

all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine