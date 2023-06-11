Tsubame Grill (つばめグリル), a haven for meat – Tokyo, Japan

A chain of restaurants across the Tokyo and Kanagawa prefectures, Tsubame Grill (つばめグリル) has been around since 1930. Its specialty is the hamburg steak, although plenty of other meat dishes such as sausages and beef stew, are available on the menu.

Hamburg steak was not invented until the 1960s, and Tsubame Grill came up with their signature Tsubame-style hamburg steak in 1974. After grilling beef stew and steak together, they wrap the steak in aluminum foil in a manner similar to en papillote.

The Tsubame Grill sources ingredients all across Japan and does not like to save them, aiming to use them all up on the day of purchase. The picture shown below are from the Tsubame Grill branch located at the Shibuya Mark City department store.

For a full list of locations, go to https://www.tsubame-grill.co.jp/storeinfo/.

Photos: Tsubame Grill’s Tsubame-style hamburg steak set, Shibuya Station branch in Tokyo

all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine

Photos: Tsubame Grill – other dishes, Shibuya Station branch in Tokyo

Soy sauce off to the side. (photo by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine) Beef tongue. (photo by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine)