Sushi no Midori (美登利寿司) Shibuya Mark City – Tokyo, Japan

You’re in Japan. You want sushi. But you don’t want to break the bank on an omakase dinner at the likes of Sukiyabashi Jiro (which is still notoriously difficult to get in to) or eat at a cramped – but admittedly, inexpensive – conveyor belt chain restaurant such as Sushiro or Kura (currently duking it out for conveyor belt supremacy in Japan).

Enter Sushi no Midori (美登利寿司), a chain that has branches across Tokyo and one in Nagoya, and even four locations in Hong Kong and one in Taipei. Founded in 1977, Sushi no Midori combines the best of both worlds. The Shibuya Mark City location is especially popular thanks to its proximity to nearby train stations, with waits as long as an hour in duration in pre-pandemic times.

The customer can banter with the sushi chef at the bar or opt for table seating. Although the grand menu is available at https://www.sushinomidori.co.jp/grand-menu/, note that shops may have additional items and limited-edition specials. Over the years, these have included options such as California and Norway rolls, and yuzu miso inari sushi. On the main menu, tuna takes pride of place in several sets, as does chawanmushi (steamed egg custard) as a side dish.

For a list of Sushi no Midori store locations, go to https://www.sushinomidori.co.jp/shop-list/. Takeaway options are available at select shops.

Photos: Sushi no Midori (渋谷店 – 梅丘寿司の美登利) Shibuya Mark City

all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine