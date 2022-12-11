Kimuraya (木村屋總本店), Japan’s oldest bakery – Tokyo

Founded in 1869, the oldest bakery in Japan took root in the Tokyo neighborhood of Ginza. Kimuraya’s specialty is the anpan, a bread roll filled with sweet bean paste – red bean or azuki bean is particularly popular – but the busy bakery offers many more types of bread and pastries, all of which are baked on the premises. Not to be missed are the sit-down restaurants upstairs, with one standout item being their tasty shrimp cutlet sandwich.

The original Kimuraya bakery is located at 〒104-0061 Tokyo, Chuo City, Ginza, 4 Chome−5−7 銀座木村家. Map: https://goo.gl/maps/LpygkEiAUy1D8dgd6. For more information about the bakery and its history, go to http://www.ginzakimuraya.jp/.

Photos: Kimuraya Ginza (木村屋總本店)

all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine