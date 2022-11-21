Photos & Video: Timo Weiland Fall 2014 campaign

By
Meniscus Magazine
November 21, 2022Posted in: Fashion, Featured, Men, Women

Campaign credits: 

Photographer: Mike Spears 

Stylist: Haley Loewenthal 

Video Director: Dred 

Hair: Joseph DiMaggio 

Makeup: Jenny Smith

video courtesy of HotMop Films

Related posts:

Tags: ,