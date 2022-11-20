Katharine Kidd presented her Fall/Winter 2014 collection as part of the Los Angeles Fashion Council’s designer showcase at Tokyo Fashion Week.

Inspiration, per notes provided by Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, as told by Kidd: “We started out with several concepts-Magnolias, Butterflies, and the Aurora Borealis, all beautiful things in nature that we love. I love how nature translates into fashion. We also work each season to evolve our prints from each season. We took our first print, which was the and all over black rose and we zoomed in on one part of the print and blew it up in an oversized print in a completely different color palette. I like to think of design as creating something that evolves from the past into the present, a study of of design concepts in previous seasons to create the current look.”

Photos: Katharine Kidd Fall 2014 – Tokyo Fashion Week

all photos by Megan Lee / Meniscus Magazine