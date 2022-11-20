Backstage: Vivienne Tam Fall 2014 – New York Fashion Week

A major stop on the ancient Silk Road trade route, the city of Dunhuang in the northwest province of Gansu, China, served as the inspiration for the Vivienne Tam Fall 2014 women’s collection. More specifically, the artwork found in the famed Dunhuang Caves – coupled with styling from the 1970’s – were major references. “The exquisite, ancient frescoes are captured in the collection through digital prints and the artwork developed for them transcend time to be relevant today,” the program notes stated in regards to how the artwork was replicated in Tam’s designs. “Earth tones of sepia, amethyst, carnelian, lapis lazuli, oxidized and jade green, sometimes interlaced with metallic gold and bronze, find expression in mixed textures of sheer lace, embroidery and embellishments that echo the unique patterns in the cave paintings.”

Photos: Backstage at Vivienne Tam Fall 2014 – New York Fashion Week

all photos by Shelly Xu / Meniscus Magazine