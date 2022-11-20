Diesel Black Gold Fall 2014 – New York Fashion Week

The Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2014 women’s collection was unveiled in New York on Feb 11, 2014 at the Skylight Studio at Moynihan Station.

Inspiration, per the press release: “A cosmos shimmering with unknown possibility, travel into space once beckoned the imagination of science and exploration. Astronauts were the pioneers of the next frontier. This romantic and optimistic view of space adventures influenced design and fantasy to create a bold new aesthetic.

“Nostalgic ideas of futurism shape the Diesel Black Gold women’s fall winter 2014 [sic] collection. Melded with the realities of space travel, the look this season explores the tension between the past and the future to create a wardrobe built for survival against the elements.”

Photos: Diesel Black Gold Fall/Winter 2014 – New York Fashion Week

all photos courtesy of Diesel Pacific Limited

Credits:

HAIR

Guido Palau @ Art + Commerce

MAKE UP

Pat McGrath @ Streeters London