Backstage: Todd Snyder Fall 2013 – New York Fashion Week

Meniscus Magazine had a sneak peek backstage before the very first Fall 2013 New York Fashion Week presentation took to the Box at Lincoln Center. Todd Snyder, an Iowa native and alumnus of Ralph Lauren, J. Crew and the Gap, unveiled his menswear collection titled “Rebel Gentlemen.”

A stylist helps a model prepare for Todd Snyder’s presentation at Lincoln Center. (photo Ekaterina Golovinskaya / Meniscus Magazine)