Busan 2022: Song Kang-ho (송강호) “Broker” Q&A photos

Actor Song Kang-ho (송강호) appeared at the Oct. 7 screening of “Broker” alongside Lee Ji-eun (better known by her stage name as a singer, IU), Lee Joo-young, and director Hirokazu Kore-eda at the 2022 Busan International Film Festival. Song won the Best Actor Award earlier in the year in Cannes for his role. The story focuses on an unwed mother, played by IU, who leaves her newborn infant in what is known as a “baby box.” Such boxes first appeared in Korea in 2009, when a pastor decided to set one up at his church as an alternative to abandoning babies through other means. In “Broker,” Song runs a laundromat but carries out a shady business on the side – along with Gang Dong-won’s character – at a church accepting such infants, then making money by selling them.

(all photos by Yuan-Kwan Chan / Meniscus Magazine)